From Pokémon To Studio Ghibli, Here Are Excellent Snow Sculptures

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:japan
japankotakueastanimepokemonstudio ghibliDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaibadragon queststar warsjaws
Illustration for article titled From Pokémon To Studio Ghibli, Here Are Excellent Snow Sculptures
Photo: mokomoko_2015

It’s cold! Some places are seeing snow, which might mean snowball fights and snowmen. For one Twitter user in Japan, the freezing precipitation means excellent sculptures.

Each winter, Twitter user Mokomoko_2015 turns into a yuki daruma shokunin (雪だるま職人) or “snowman artisan.” The creations are typically anime, game, and movie-themed. Check out some of the standouts:

Bravo, well done.

When not making snow art, Mokomoko_2015 sculpts figurines. For more, follow the artist on Twitter.

All tweets are published with permission. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

