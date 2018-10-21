Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It’s currently Inktober, which means artists around the world are sharing their traditional sketches online. There’s so much good stuff out there, but I was absolutely blown away by this piece posted by Korean artist Kim Jung Gi, where he’s able to draw a Ghost in the Shell scene completely freestyle. No outlines, no reference, just ink on paper and bam, there’s the Major kicking some ass.



Kim’s renowned for this stuff, as he has an uncanny ability to draw entire detailed murals completely off the top of his head.

