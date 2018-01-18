Today on Highlight Reel we have Dragon Ball FighterZ clips, pistol stabbings, Fist of the North Star deaths and much more!
- Rainbow Six Siege - ArkSpecter (credit: ⋀ΒSOĿ discord server)
- Escape From Tarkov - LewisGilpin
- VRchat - Timeloop from Bjor. The Quest Continues. - timel00ptv
- Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate - Overkill Glitch - Wilmer Escovar
- The Legend of Zelda: BotW - Pancakesnhyrup
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Beta - EVERYONE IN THIS AUDIENCE HAS TO BE DEAD. MasterWuggles
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Beta - Frieza Namek all over again... - Saiyanghost
- Fortnite BR - Worst Choke in Fortnite History? - huskrfreak88
- Fortnite BR - Riccsiz (SilverSparrowStudios)
- Battlefield 1 - C96 Bayonet Charge - Medceplor
- Battlefield 1 - AbanoMex
- Battlefield 1 - Sinking ship comes back from the dead for revenge - KoolAID52
- PU Battlegrounds - I should probably quit PUBG now as this is the best thing I’ll ever do - Batmike27
- PU Battlegrounds - his spidey senses weren’t tingling - Sypacks
