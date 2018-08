Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: ロボットスタート株式会社

To promote the upcoming anime movie Dragon Ball Super: Broly, several statues are being exhibited at DiverCity Tokyo Plaza in Japan. The Frieza one talks.



This isn’t the first time it’s been on display at DiverCity. As website Robot Start reports, the “Frieza Robotics” was first shown in 2016 to mark the Dragon Ball anime’s 30 year anniversary.