François Leroy, aka Friendly Robot, is a concept artist, designer and creative director.



If you like Star Wars, and in particular the original concepts done by Ralph McQuarrie in the 70s, you are going to very much enjoy some of these (which are a collab with Ash Thorp) .

You can see more of François’ stuff at his ArtStation and Behance pages.

