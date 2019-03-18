Free to play battle royale The Culling will take its servers offline on May 15, the developers announced today. They wrote that “The Culling’s offline modes will remain available after that date, online play and associated features will not. To that end, the game’s store pages and in-app purchases will be disabled as soon as possible.”
