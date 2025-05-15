Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

The Best Deals From The Epic Store Mega Sale

Epic is giving away freebies and has deals on big games like GTA V, Last of Us, Dragon Age, and Doom

By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The Best Deals From The Epic Store Mega Sale
Image: Epic / Kotaku

The Epic Games Store is having a big sale. One might even call it “Mega.” In fact, that’s exactly what Epic is calling it. Yup, it’s another Epic Store Mega Sale, featuring a ton of deals on both old and new games across every genre.

Suggested Reading

Giant Bomb Escapes Fandom, Goes Independent
A Terrible Year For Games Media Just Got A Little Better
Giant Bomb, GameSpot, Metacritic And More Sold To Fan Wiki Company
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Giant Bomb Escapes Fandom, Goes Independent
A Terrible Year For Games Media Just Got A Little Better
Giant Bomb, GameSpot, Metacritic And More Sold To Fan Wiki Company
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Epic Mega Sale started on May 15 and runs until June 12, so you have plenty of time to dig around the many, many discounted games to find something you want to play. And as before, Epic is giving away free games during the sale. Right now you can grab Dead Island 2 for free.

Advertisement

Related Content

Fortnite Will No Longer Try To Sell People $35 Digital Cars
Fortnite Players Can Now Get A Refund From Historic FTC Settlement

Related Content

Fortnite Will No Longer Try To Sell People $35 Digital Cars
Fortnite Players Can Now Get A Refund From Historic FTC Settlement

Here are some of the best games and biggest deals we found in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale on PC.

  • Promise Mascot Agency - $20 ($25)
  • The Last Of Us Part 1 - $30 ($60)
  • Spider-Man Remastered - $30 ($60)
  • Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced - $15 ($30)
  • Killer Frequency - $10 ($25)
  • Crimsonland - $6 ($14)
  • Kill Knight - $7 ($15)
  • Horizon Adventures - $30 ($60)
  • Goat Simulator: Remastered - $18 ($30)
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $30 ($60)
  • Planet Coaster 2 - $38 ($50)
  • Red Dead Redemption - $35 ($50)
  • Until Dawn - $45 ($60)
  • Rogue Waters - $18 ($30)
  • Frostpunk 2 - $32 ($45)
  • Wild Bastards - $7 ($35)
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - $8 ($40)
  • Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - $6 ($30)
  • Monster Jam Showdown - $20 ($50)
  • Dustborn - $12 ($30)
  • EA Sports Madden NFL 25 - $14 ($70)
  • Doom Eternal - $10 ($40)
  • Doom + Doom II - $4 ($10)
  • Creatures of Ava - $18 ($25)
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here! - $13 ($20)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier - $5 ($20)
  • Trepang 2 - $15 ($30)
  • Flintlock - $10 ($40)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas - $2 ($10)
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 - $2 ($10)
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind - $6 ($15)
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - $4 ($15)
  • Fallout 4 - $8 ($20)
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut - $40 ($60)
  • Suicide Squad - $7 ($70)
  • Pacific Drive - $15 ($30)
  • Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered - $15 ($30)
  • Ultros - $10 ($25)