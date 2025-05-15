The Best Deals From The Epic Store Mega Sale

The Epic Games Store is having a big sale. One might even call it “Mega.” In fact, that’s exactly what Epic is calling it. Yup, it’s another Epic Store Mega Sale, featuring a ton of deals on both old and new games across every genre.

Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews

Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews

The Epic Mega Sale started on May 15 and runs until June 12, so you have plenty of time to dig around the many, many discounted games to find something you want to play. And as before, Epic is giving away free games during the sale. Right now you can grab Dead Island 2 for free.

Advertisement

Here are some of the best games and biggest deals we found in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale on PC.

Promise Mascot Agency - $20 ($25)

- $20 ($25) The Last Of Us Part 1 - $30 ($60)

- $30 ($60) Spider-Man Remastered - $30 ($60)

- $30 ($60) Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced - $15 ($30)

- $15 ($30) Killer Frequency - $10 ($25)

- $10 ($25) Crimsonland - $6 ($14)

- $6 ($14) Kill Knight - $7 ($15)

- $7 ($15) Horizon Adventures - $30 ($60)

- $30 ($60) Goat Simulator: Remastered - $18 ($30)

- $18 ($30) Dragon Age: The Veilguard - $30 ($60)

- $30 ($60) Planet Coaster 2 - $38 ($50)

- $38 ($50) Red Dead Redemption - $35 ($50)

- $35 ($50) Until Dawn - $45 ($60)

- $45 ($60) Rogue Waters - $18 ($30)

- $18 ($30) Frostpunk 2 - $32 ($45)

- $32 ($45) Wild Bastards - $7 ($35)

- $7 ($35) Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - $8 ($40)

- $8 ($40) Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - $6 ($30)

- $6 ($30) Monster Jam Showdown - $20 ($50)

- $20 ($50) Dustborn - $12 ($30)

- $12 ($30) EA Sports Madden NFL 25 - $14 ($70)

- $14 ($70) Doom Eternal - $10 ($40)

- $10 ($40) Doom + Doom II - $4 ($10)

- $4 ($10) Creatures of Ava - $18 ($25)

- $18 ($25) Thank Goodness You’re Here! - $13 ($20)

- $13 ($20) Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier - $5 ($20)

- $5 ($20) Trepang 2 - $15 ($30)

- $15 ($30) Flintlock - $10 ($40)

- $10 ($40) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas - $2 ($10)

- $2 ($10) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 - $2 ($10)

- $2 ($10) The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind - $6 ($15)

- $6 ($15) The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - $4 ($15)

- $4 ($15) Fallout 4 - $8 ($20)

- $8 ($20) Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut - $40 ($60)

- $40 ($60) Suicide Squad - $7 ($70)

- $7 ($70) Pacific Drive - $15 ($30)

- $15 ($30) Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered - $15 ($30)