Duck Jam mixes WarioWare style mini-games with a touch of absurdist comedy to tell the story of a bunch of ducks trying to make money. Bills, you could say. The fast-paced change from one game mode to another means you need to always be on your toes if you want to avoid begging for bread crumbs on the street.



Created by a team of developers for Heart Jam, Duck Jam focuses on the game jam’s theme of “scarcity” by tossing players into the life of a band of ducks trying to buy some instruments. To accomplish this, the player needs to survive an onslaught of mini-games based on popular games. You’ll play a three second version of Flappy Bird before switching to an impromptu dating sim where you need to flirt with the hottest duck in school.



Playing through Duck Jam takes less than 10 minutes, but the rapid fire action and upbeat music create a memorable time. Longer mini-games combine different styles to challenge the player with changes that depend on how they do in the beginning of the sequence. For instance, if the player does well in a Downwell-style sequence where they stomp on enemies’ heads, it makes the following Metroid-esque escape easier since there are less baddies on the way back up.



Sometimes you just need to take a break and enjoy something silly. Duck Jam brims with charm and plenty of wild games that are sure to brighten up your day. You can play Duck Jam on PC and Mac.

