Free Fallout 76: Update Adds An Extra C.A.M.P. And S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts

The headline for this post would have been “Free Fallout 76 update makes players incredibly happy,” but that would have been too vague. Along with kicking off the game’s fourth season, Cold Steel, the “Locked and Loaded” update finally adds easily swappable S.P.E.C.I.A.L. builds and the ability to build and maintain a second C.A.M.P. slot.

One of the coolest features of Fallout 76 is the ability to creator your own little base using the Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform, aka C.A.M.P. Today’s update allows players to build and maintain a second C.A.M.P. site, swapping between them by setting one active on the game map.

Even better, players will now have the ability to create and swap between multiple S.P.E.C.I.A.L. loadouts, swapping out not just their perks but their defining attributes: Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck. Basically, this means your character is just a S.P.E.C.I.A.L. loadout swap away from fulfilling whatever role a situation calls for.

Bethesda could have just added those two things, but there’s also a whole season’s worth of new content coming, including three more locations in the Daily Ops rotation and a chance to score new gear by completing in-game feats while navigating the new Cold Steel game board.

Is it finally time for me to check Fallout 76 off my backlog list? Probably not, but it’s fun to think about.