On July 5, 2015, Star Wars fan and Twitter user C3poC3 started working on his Death Star II diorama. Now in 2019, he’s not done.



As you can see, he is currently painting the Death Star II’s northern hemisphere.

The level of detail is staggering.

The model measures 50 centimeters in diameter. Here are some earlier work-in-progress photos to give you an idea of how much work has gone into this:

That’s no moon. It’s a diorama!