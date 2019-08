Image: All images Small Worlds Tokyo

Like dioramas? In 2020, Small Worlds Tokyo will open. It is purported to be the world’s largest indoor diorama theme park.



Small Worlds Tokyo will have several areas, including Towns of the World, Kansai International Airport, Space Center, Sailor Moon, Tokyo, and Evangelion Neo-Tokyo 3.

Below is a preview of some of those dioramas.

Small Worlds Tokyo is slated to open next spring.