Forza Horizon 5 has a ton of cars, and the most impressive ones all cost a ton of money, so players have been eagerly looking for the fastest ways to grind for credits and XP. The answer? A course called Goliath, which players can complete without ever touching their controller.

As first reported by IGN, the exploit revolves around the game’s auto-steering mechanic, which can be taken advantage of to effectively turn your vehicle of choice into a self-driving car. Combine that with an extremely long race like the 50 lap Goliath course, and you can rack up XP, credits, car mastery points, and accolades, while you’re at work during the day or asleep overnight.

Here are the precise steps:

Turn on full drive assist including assisted braking, auto-steering, traction control, and stability control. Pick a car with great handling and braking that’s too heavy to fly off the track, like the BMW X5 FE Select a Goliath race from the Creative Hub trending section. Choose one with no AI drivatars and play it solo. Make sure you’re using an Xbox One controller. Xbox Series X/S controllers will automatically turn off after a short while. Put a rubber band around your Xbox One controller to pull the right trigger back so you’re constantly accelerating. Grab yourself a cookie to wash away the shame.

The longer the Eventlab blueprint race is, the more you’ll earn. At over 15 minutes a lap, the Goliath course is a perfect fit, which is why players have been filling up the Creative Hub with them. A few days of the AFK farming can earn more credits and XP than most players would get in weeks of playing normally.



The hardest part of this exploit, however, is affording a car with good enough stats to complete the course without repeatedly crashing. The Lamborghini Sesto does the job, for example, but costs roughly 6 million credits. Some players have also had an easier time preventing cars from crashing by selecting wet Goliath maps and tuning their vehicles accordingly. Still, many will have to save up a decent number of credits before Goliath AFK even becomes a viable trick.

As games add an increasingly impressive number of accessibility options, it seems inevitable that players will take advantage of them to discover new exploits. The question is whether it ultimately matters in a game with no shared economy.

Not everyone is in favor of breaking the game this way, and the ethics around Goliath AFK farming have been the subject of much debate on the Forza Horizon 5 subreddit. That’s at least in part because it can be used to purchase the rarest cars sooner, and then leverage them in online races. Until Playground Games patches the exploit, it’ll be every driver for themselves.