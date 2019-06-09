E3 2019It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.
Apparently, the Forza Horizon team is creating expansion packs by reaching directly into my mind and rummaging around for a bit. The Lego Speed Champions expansion for Forza Horizon 4 assembles on June 13.
Shades of Forza Horizon 3's Hot Wheels expansion, the Lego Speed Champions expansion pack gives racers a Lego wonderland to race through. It’s filled with bricks to smash, Lego cars to drive and oh god I am going to faint.
I am so happy. Carry on.