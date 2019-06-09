Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Apparently, the Forza Horizon team is creating expansion packs by reaching directly into my mind and rummaging around for a bit. The Lego Speed Champions expansion for Forza Horizon 4 assembles on June 13.



Shades of Forza Horizon 3's Hot Wheels expansion, the Lego Speed Champions expansion pack gives racers a Lego wonderland to race through. It’s filled with bricks to smash, Lego cars to drive and oh god I am going to faint.

I am so happy. Carry on.