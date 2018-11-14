Photo: David Eulitt (Getty)

Fortnite’s new NFL skins haven’t just inspired people to pile shit on the NFL and former players, they’re also giving pause to current stars running into digital versions of themselves, like Chiefs rookie phenom Patrick Mahomes.



You should feel scared, Patrick. That player has your soul now.

Mahomes’ teammate, receiver Ty Hill, is claiming the kill:

Though fellow WR Demarcus Robinson remains a suspect:

While it might seem like Hill is reaching there, it may not be outside the realm of possibility; the Chiefs QB and WRs play together a lot.

I wonder if Keanu Reeves ever got to experience an entire map full of Keanu Reeveses hunting him down.