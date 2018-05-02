Not a sticky-sweet candy or an obscure club drug, Fortnite’s new hop rocks are popping off in the survival shooter’s gameplay.



The hop rocks, which developer Epic Games introduced yesterday, are a consumable item players can find in Fortnite’s new Dusty Divet crater. After using them, players jump through the map with low-gravity physics that feel a little Halo-esque. They’ve turned the crater into a chaos hole where players hopped up on hop rocks prey on the land-bound.

Players are pulling off impressive mid-air trick shots and wild fort builds all over and around the crater:

It’s become pretty clear that competent hop rock users can have a big advantage over non-buffed opponents. The height advantage and increased mobility can make aiming and evading shots way easier.

The rocks have also made building totally wild:

If you’re like me and have trouble pulling the trick shots off yourself, it turns out the best way to escape hop-rocks-fueled death is also hop rocks.

