Fortnite Is About To Blow Wide Open Thanks To The Unreal Editor

Yesterday, Epic Games stunned the entire Fortnite player base with the announcement that an Unreal Editor add-on is coming to the mega-popular battle royale game.

Fortnite’s Unreal Engine essentially promises to be a souped-up version of Roblox Coproration’s Roblox Studio.

“Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) is a new PC application for designing, developing, and publishing games and experiences directly into Fortnite,” Epic Games wrote in the add-on description page. “With many of Unreal Engine 5’s powerful tools and workflows at your fingertips, including custom asset import, modeling, materials and VFX, Sequencer and Control Rig, you’ll have a whole new world of options for producing and publishing games and experiences for Fortnite that can be enjoyed by millions of players.”



Roblox 2 (Fortnite Edition)

UEFN works hand-in-hand with Fortnite’s in-game Creator mode making it possible for players on consoles and PC to craft to their and “test islands in real-time.” One aspect of UEFN that has fans geeked is that it has its custom asset import feature has the potential to allow players to import characters into Fortnite that Epic Games hasn’t included into its humongous archive of pop culture skins.

Another addition to Fortnite is Verse, a new language program that Epic claims will offer “powerful customization capabilities” like “manipulating or chaining together devices and the ability to easily create new game logic.”



Unreal Editor makes for yet another strong addition to Fortnite. Last week, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 fully cemented the battle royale game as a movement shooter with its Cyberpunk 2077-esque car chases with Akira bike slides (naturally) and its Jet Set Radio-style rail grinding. Chapter 4 season 2 also added Attack on Titan protagonist-turned-antagonist Eren Jaeger skin and his 3D maneuver gear mobility into Fortnite as well. Fortnite has come a long way from being yet another early access base-building zombie-smashing game from 2017.



Fortnite’s Unreal Editor is slated to release on March 22.

