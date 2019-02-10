Fortnite Trick Lets You Survive The Storm

Players are still discovering all the changes in Fortnite’s chapter 2, which means of course they’re finding exploits. A newly discovered one lets you use the shield-granting waters of Slurpy Swamp to avoid taking storm damage.



As reported by Dexerto, the trick works like this: go to Slurpy Swamp, a new area of the map that features glowing blue water. As long as you’re standing in the water, you’ll regenerate shield. So, as you stand in the water, build a wall. Keep moving against the wall; then, as the storm closes in, your health will regenerate, making you immune to the storm damage. Dexerto included several Twitter clips showing the trick in action, including ones where players won the game by doing this.

Advertisement

I tried the trick on my Switch this morning and was successful. I built four walls and a roof in the water and, as the storm closed in, I jumped against the walls. My health switched between 100 and 99 endlessly. When I destroyed the roof and jumped out of the water, I took a big health hit from the late-game storm. This seemed to have broken the trick for me; while my lower health would briefly tick back up, it mostly kept going down, and I eventually died. So, if you want to try it out for yourself, the key seems to be to...not randomly decide to stop doing it.

I wouldn’t recommend this as a strategy if you want the true satisfaction of a Victory Royale, and also because Epic will almost certainly patch it out. Still, it’s fun to find new stuff in the new map, and it was fun to give the finger to the storm.