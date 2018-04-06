Fortnite may be a battle royale game, but at times, it can also be a fashion show. Players judge you based on what you wear, just like most people do in real life.



Some skins are taken as proof that you suck at the game. Other skins might make you look like a jokester. And of course, some skins are definitely better than others.

Here is our official Fortnite skin ranking, from worst to best.

26. Default Skin

25. Twitch Prime skins (any)

24. Dominator

23. Arctic Assassin

22. Black Knight

21. John Wick

20. Shadow Ops

19. Snorkel Ops

18. Circuit Breaker

17. Power Chord

16. Love Ranger

15. Burnout

14. Cuddle Team Leader

13. Dark Voyager

12. Skull Trooper

11. Easter skins (any)

10. Merry Marauder

9. Crackshot

8. . Battle Hound

7. Raven

6. Funk Ops

5. Wukong

4. Rust Lord

3. Mission Specialist / Moon Walker

2. Rex



1. Default Skin

