Fortnite may be a battle royale game, but at times, it can also be a fashion show. Players judge you based on what you wear, just like most people do in real life.
Some skins are taken as proof that you suck at the game. Other skins might make you look like a jokester. And of course, some skins are definitely better than others.
Here is our official Fortnite skin ranking, from worst to best.
26. Default Skin
25. Twitch Prime skins (any)
24. Dominator
23. Arctic Assassin
22. Black Knight
21. John Wick
20. Shadow Ops
19. Snorkel Ops
18. Circuit Breaker
17. Power Chord
16. Love Ranger
15. Burnout
14. Cuddle Team Leader
13. Dark Voyager
12. Skull Trooper
11. Easter skins (any)
10. Merry Marauder
9. Crackshot
8. . Battle Hound
7. Raven
6. Funk Ops
5. Wukong
4. Rust Lord
3. Mission Specialist / Moon Walker
2. Rex
