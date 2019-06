Fortnite‚Äôs 9.20 patch brings the Stom Flip, a new item that lets you shield yourself from the storm or create your own temporary mini-storm. It also vaults the hunting rifle and adds the ability to undo purchases for a ‚Äúlimited time.‚ÄĚ Update 10:30‚ÄĒAlso, the Polar Peak castle and monster are gone.