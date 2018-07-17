A Fortnite streamer pulled off an impossible rescue mission… almost.



A streamer called Muselk happened upon a strange scenario in his Fortnite game. He saw a golf cart on the edge of a cliff, and after killing the player trying to drive it, he looked down and saw another player trapped at the edge of the map. He built some stairs down to try to save the player, but realized that he couldn’t build them all the way down.

Muselk then realized what was going on: The player he killed had been trying to drive the golf cart down the cliff so that the other player could use it to jump high enough to be able to build back onto the map. Muselk took it upon himself to try to drive the golf cart down to this hapless player. Things did not go as planned.

Please watch the full clip in this Reddit post, which gets even funnier as you watch Muselk slowly realize what’s going on, and then fuck it up entirely. Better luck next time, buddy.

