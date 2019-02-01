Image: Fortnite

Oh, Overwatch has pianos now? Well, Fortnite scoffs at that musty 18th-century instrument, with its corporeal ivory keys and termite-vulnerable wooden body. Fortnite players can create entire worlds that are instruments.



Fortnite’s creative mode allows players to deploy and arrange music blocks, which make certain sounds when characters move past them. A recent update added new ones, and now players are taking their musical Ninja Warrior courses to the next level. Case in point: this astoundingly elaborate obstacle course that plays “Megalovania,” aka the theme of Sans’ theme from Undertale, created by math2607. Yes, this song has been done to death to the point that it, too, is a skeleton, but holy crap:

For something a little more chilled out, here’s the intro to “Billie Jean,” as created by Jonnie Cutlet:

Thermite_ recreated a pirate song more popular than any actual sea shanty—the Pirates of the Caribbean theme:

Music blocks make “Saria’s Song” from Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time kinda weirdly intense, but I still dig William Bonin’s creation:

And of course—of course—here’s “All Star” by Smash Mouth, which is not a phrase I ever saw myself writing in articles twice in 24 hours, but 2019 has already been a harrowing year for us all:

Thanks for making that, Kanga. I guess.