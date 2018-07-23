Today on Highlight Reel we have fantastic shots, terrifying glitch eyes, Dark Souls moments, and much more.
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
Advertisement
- Fallout 4 - How Would I Even Get There?- N25
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands - Hola Comradas - Bernlack
- Wolfenstein II - When Humans die, their remains become 100% buoyant. - betathedata
- COD: BO3 - 破壊 #PS4share - nyantakomaru
- Detroit: Become Human - 뭐야...? 이 눈알은;;;; #PS4share - hempanda_
- Breath of the Wild - Comin Through - Nouxia
- Battlefield 1 - Charge - (direct file) Liam Sowell
- Octopath Traveler - WTF in the Background - Ryankids
- Dark Souls - situational awareness - Imawizard XII
- Overwatch - Hammond (Wrecking Ball): quintuple plus suicide equals sex-tuple? Right? - fakeplastic
- MK8D - “I’m in total control” - me, panicked - tastiestlemon
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Creepypizza - YSLALS
- PUBG - Cliff Jump 360 no scope for the chicken dinner! - JustTrev
- Fortnite BR - The Suspect is Getting Away, After Him! - WindyWriter
- Fortnite BR - PrimoRobyRob
- Skyrim - quick, play dead - Nikonerd
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!