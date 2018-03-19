Today on Highlight Reel we have Jojo references, PUBG pans, Fortnite rocket snipes and much more!
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - Just a Stepping Stone to Success - (direct file) Namyr
- Overwatch - I started laughing so hard that I had to stop playing. - sgtpepper_spray
- Bloodborne - 奇跡が起きた瞬間です #PS4share - Fu_riPotato
- PUBG - Never without your pan never - zaKlovesyou
- Monster Hunter: World - 残像だ... #PS4share #MHW - minminzemi_a
- Monster Hunter: World - Dylan9911
- Rainbow Six Siege- Spider-sledge - guessingguy
- Rainbow Six Siege - 闇と呼ばれしランク帯 - Sc4IVdq_L
- Fortnite BR - So close and yet so far - lauge2000
- Fortnite BR - やったぜwww - soxux_
- Fortnite BR - don’t get cocky kid -SWO 95
- Fortnite BR - poor guy never saw it coming - bubbergundy
- Fortnite BR - HE CLUTCHED SO HARD LOL #PS4share - VisageKamy
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Witch-Hunters Have Evolved - (Direct File) DoctorViper
