Fortnite’s notorious Tilted Towers—a high-risk, high-reward landing spot once described as “tryhard central” by erstwhile Kotaku editor/genius Patricia Hernandez—have been a target of players’ grimmest imaginings ever since rumors that they’d be obliterated by a comet started swirling in March. But still they stand. So one player took matters into their own hands.



A Fortnite player named Vercyx used a clever building strategy to level pretty much all of Tilted Towers in a single shot.

Using a method originally employed by KING_JELLYB3AN, a player of Fortnite’s non-Battle Royale mode Save The World, Vercyx knocked down the bases of each Tilted Towers building and connected them all with a single, brittle support pathway. Then they fired one shot at their precarious construction and, poof, the whole thing went up in smoke.



Technically, they didn’t do a perfect job, given that they forgot to hook the pawn shop into their infernal Rube Goldberg engine of ceaseless destruction. Still though, A minus for effort.