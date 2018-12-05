Fortnite will get a sandbox mode called Creative starting December 6, Epic announced today. The mode will be a standalone island where players can design map features and game modes.



Epic described Creative Mode in their blog post as, “Design games, race around the island, battle your friends in new ways and build your dream Fortnite. It’s all happening on your own private island where everything you make is saved.” YouTube videos put out by creators invited to test the mode early show the ability to load and manipulate pre-built structures, as well as trees, roads, and other map features; add weapons and consumables; fly around the map; and choose from game modes such as deathmatch and free play.

The mode will be available for Battle Pass owners starting at the beginning of Season 7 on December 6. On December 13, all players will get access to the mode. Epic says Creative Mode isn’t final and will get updates over time, writing “we’re committed to making this bigger and better.”

The announcement of Creative Mode seemed to have been originally planned for Thursday’s Game Awards but leaked early.