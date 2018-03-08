Epic just announced that Fortnite: Battle Royale is coming to Android and iOS.



It’s not a weird conversion, or downsized experience either. Epic says “Fortnite is the same 100-player game you know from PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. Same gameplay, same map, same content, same weekly updates.”

There’s even talk of letting mobile players on different platforms play against each other, and against people playing on every system except Xbox:

In partnership with our friends at Sony, Fortnite Battle Royale will support Cross Play and Cross Progression between PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS and eventually Android. This means players across devices can squad up with friends and play together.

There’s a roll-out on iOS starting on Monday (you can sign up here), and Android owners, you know what’s coming: “Support for Android will be coming in the next few months.”