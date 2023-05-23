Advertisement

While those exploiting the bug would be working hard behind the scenes, methodically executing each overpowered step, the players they targeted would have no idea anything was wrong, or that the other player was attacking them, let alone plotting evil things offline. They would be playing their game like normal, until they spontaneously died. Awkward.

The kinetic blade is a fairly recent addition to Fortnite, arriving to the battle royale along with the rest of its Chapter 4 Season 2 update earlier this spring, and so developer Epic Games seemed to be vigilant in monitoring it. In addition to vaulting the blade from tournament playlists, the developer started handing out temporary bans less than 24 hours after the exploit’s discovery for players that use it outside of tournament mode. Kotaku reached out for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

With great power comes great removal from Fortnite.

 