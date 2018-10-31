Fortnite and Minecraft Nintendo Switch bundles are coming to Japan later next month. The Fortnite one is the Double Helix Bundle that already launched in North America, while the Minecraft Switch set comes with the game’s digital download and collectible real-world stickers.
