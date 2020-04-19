Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Former White House Press Secretary Blames China After Getting Bamboozled Over Bootleg PS4 Controller

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:war crimes
war crimesps4playstation 4amazonkotaku core
17
Save
Illustration for article titled Former White House Press Secretary Blames China After Getting Bamboozled Over Bootleg PS4 Controller

With all that’s going on in the world, there are a lot of things to get upset about right now! Blaming China because you got suckered into buying a bootleg PS4 controller on Amazon is maybe not one of them, though, especially if you’re former White House Press Secretary for the Bush administration, Ari Fleischer.

Advertisement

Fleischer, a piece of shit who directly contributed to the lies and misdirection that have led to millions of deaths in Iraq, was misdirected himself recently when he went to buy a PS4 controller. In a tweet made earlier today, he says he recently got a PS4 for his kids, and needing a second controller went and bought one on Amazon.

Illustration for article titled Former White House Press Secretary Blames China After Getting Bamboozled Over Bootleg PS4 Controller
Advertisement

Fleischer, of course, blames China for this, not American company Amazon for its super shady practice of hosting countless millions of counterfeit products, nor the fact the type of controller he purchased is listed openly on the site with all five of its sales bullet points devoted to declaring that it’s “the third-party controller, not the original one”.

This is like sending your life savings to a Nigerian prince and blaming email.

Illustration for article titled Former White House Press Secretary Blames China After Getting Bamboozled Over Bootleg PS4 Controller
Advertisement

Fleischer’s tweet has since been deleted.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Best Lord Of The Rings Video Games

How To Lose Friends And Alienate Villagers

Nintendo Switch Shortage Can Partially Be Blamed On Resellers Using Bots

How's It Going?: HL:VR But The AI Is Self-Aware Edition