Yuji Naka is not only best known for programming and producing classic Sonic games but also for heading up titles like Nights into Dreams, Samba de Amigo and Phantasy Star Online while at Sega. He’s recently joined Square Enix.



In 2006, he left Sega to start up his own studio, called Probe, which released Let’s Tape in 2008 for the Wii.

In the original Japanese release, the game came with a cardboard box that players would tap while playing. The studio also made mobiles apps and developed a couple of Digimon games.

Today on Twitter, as tipster Sang notes, Naka revealed that he’s since joined Square Enix.

Probe hasn’t tweeted since June 2017, which might not mean anything. The official site’s recruiting page says it’s currently not taking applications. The site doesn’t have a listed phone number with which to confirm on Prope’s status, but Naka still lists the studio’s website on his Twitter account.