Hidemi Matsuzuka used to oversee Square Enix’s figure brand. These days he’s left the game maker and is running his own cafe.



While at Square Enix, Matsuzuka was popular with fans for sharing images of the latest figures and merch. (Read the thread below.)

Called Chamber of Raven, his cafe and bar is located near Ogikubo Station and is now open for business. Have a look at this official map!

Advertisement

It sets the mood for the actual establishment, which is Victorian inspired. However, parts of it, especially the logo and lettering, do feel Square Enix influenced.

Recently, photos of the cafe went viral on Twitter, racking up over 34,000 likes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can visit the official site right here.