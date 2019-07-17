Conley Woods, a former Magic: The Gathering Pro and contributor to the game’s official website, has been arrested in Santa Fe on charges of “criminal sexual penetration, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and other crimes”.



The Santa Fe New Mexican report that Woods had spent Saturday with a woman he claims he had been friends with since they were teenagers. According to Woods the pair went out to dinner, listened to music, danced and played with the friend’s dog.

At 3:40am on Sunday, however, police received a 911 call from the woman, who was “screaming that she was going to be raped”. Officers arriving at the scene found the woman holding two knives, while Woods had a cut to his finger.

He was arrested, and claims in his defence the woman had a “rape fantasy” for which he was “role playing”.

Woods was most active in Magic: The Gathering’s pro scene between 2009-2013, during which time he also wrote for the Daily Decklist feature on Magic’s site.