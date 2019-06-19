Jason Rohrer (Passage, Sleep Is Death) thought it’d be fun to train an AI to create fake Magic: The Gathering card names. It was a good hunch.
To do it, he created a database of 18,978 card names, which the AI would then use to jumble all the words up and come up with new stuff. Amazingly, aside from simply offering up combinations of existing words, it also learned to create new words like “Soulstorm”, which despite sounding like the most Magic name ever isn’t actually on any card.
Some of the other highlights include:
- Sangrome Archers
- Kazanda Astator
- Resounding Chief
- Grim Canopy
- Reckless Speaker
- Harbinger of Blood
- Grave Glory
- Blood Market
- Siren of the Gate
- Goblin Sanctuary
- Spirit of the Well
Grave Glory! Blood Market! Grim Canopy! If they weren’t fake Magic cards they’d be excellent doom band names.
Advertisement
You can see the full list of names here.