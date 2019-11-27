Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Former Fire Emblem ROM Hack Becomes Brand New Video Game

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:fire emblem
9.5K
5
Save

Once upon a time, there was a ROM hack for Fire Emblem called Midnight Sun. It was cancelled in 2017, but is now back, having spent the intervening years transforming itself into a standalone, original video game.

No longer based on Nintendo’s classic series, it’s now called Path of the Midnight Sun, and is more of a visual novel with RPG elements than a tactical combat game like Fire Emblem.

Advertisement

Still, the tone is very similar, and Path of the Midnight Sun has even gone and got some voice actors who have worked not just on Fire Emblem, but Pokemon as well.

Here’s what it used to look like:

And here’s what it looks like now:

The game’s currently up on Kickstarter, with hopes to release on PC and Mac (and Switch) at the end of next year.

Share This Story

More in Fire Emblem:

A Mom Rates All The Characters In Fire Emblem: Three Houses Based On Their Looks

The One Fire Emblem: Three Houses Paralogue I'm Glad I Didn't Miss

It's Kind Of Creepy How Obsessed Professor Byleth Is With Her Students

The Internet Reacts To Fire Emblem: Three Houses’ New Outfits

Fire Emblem's 'Lost Items' Mechanic Is So Annoying

Wii U Gem Tokyo Mirage Sessions Is Coming To Switch

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts