Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Forget Money, Japanese Esports Tournament Is Giving Away Crabs (Yes, Actual Crabs)

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:snacktaku
snacktakujapancrabsfight crab
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Forget Money, Japanese Esports Tournament Is Giving Away Crabs (Yes, Actual Crabs)
Screenshot: Nussoft/YouTube
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

At this year’s Toyama Gamers Day in Japan, it’s only fitting that the prize for the game Fight Crab in the King Crab Tournament is, wait for it, crabs.

Advertisement

But, as Kai-You points out, not just one crab but a total of one hundred of them during the entire tournament.

Why crabs? Well besides the fact that the tournament is for Fight Crab, Toyama is famous for the sea creature. These aren’t just any crabs that are being given away but beni-zuwaigani (red snow crab), a local delicacy. They are also expensive, with a single red snow crab priced at around 3,000 yen ($28.60). 

Advertisement

Giving away crabs, I guess, is a way to sidestep Japan’s messy regulations for esports winnings. (Organizers are also giving away crabs to winners of the Fortnite tournament.)

Only 128 people are allowed to enter the tournament, which will be held on October 24, with competitors facing off on the Switch version. Fight Crab was developed by indie game developer Masafumi Onuki, who is also responsible for the games Neo Aquarium and Ace Of Seafood. The man likes seafood and whoever wins this tournament should, too. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer On Series X Launch, Halo Infinite & Bethesda

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

The Mandalorian Season 1, Retold With Action Figures

Control Ultimate Edition Doesn’t Quite Fit On Its Xbox One Disc

DISCUSSION

jilkon
Jilkon

That trailer though. Lightsabers? Something that looks like like Excalibur from Fate? Drills? Rocket engines from Star Wars episode 1?

This is some real awfulmazing shit right here, and the music is way too hype for what’s happening too.