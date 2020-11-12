Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Forget About The Pandemic For A Second And Look At This Chill Game About Bird Watching

ethangach
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Alba: a Wildlife Adventure
Alba: a Wildlife Adventureapple arcadeiospcsteamrelease dateindieUstwo Studio
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Forget About The Pandemic For A Second And Look At This Chill Game About Bird Watching
Screenshot: Ustwo Studio

Monument Valley creators Ustwo Studio couldn’t have picked a better time to release a new game about exploring nature on a breezy Mediterranean island.

Advertisement

In Alba: a Wildlife Adventure you spend a summer with your grandparents taking hikes, cleaning up litter, and snapping pics of all the wildlife you run into. First announced earlier this year, Ustwo revealed yesterday it will finally be out on PC and iOS via Apple Arcade on December 11. The studio is calling it a “Chillectathon.”

Check out the latest trailer:

Feels good man.

Part Pokémon Snap, part conservationist sim, it looks like exactly the kind of summer vacation I need right now as the days grow shorter, colder, and the prospect of more covid-19 shutdowns loom on the horizon.

Advertisement

“A place you want to stay,” the developers write on the game’s App Store listing. “We based this on our childhood summers and, well, we wish we could go back. This island is the next best thing. Just a feel-good game about running around and doing good deeds.”

Yes please.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

How To Make The Most Of Your PlayStation 5’s Internal Storage

Vaping Trick Makes It Look Like New Xbox Is Blowing Smoke [Update]

Twitch Apologizes, But DMCA Fiasco Continues With Punishments For In-Game Sounds, Deleted Clips

Our Favorite Photos From Katsucon 2020, One Of The Biggest Cosplay Shows On The Planet

DISCUSSION

uyarndog
uyarndog

Where’s the Kotaku Censor Fish when you need it??? (also this game looks adorable)