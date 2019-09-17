For the first time in 17 years, a totally new Angelique love sim has been announced. According to Koei Tecmo, the game will have a new illustrator and is headed to the Switch in 2020. No word yet about an international release. As ANN points out, the game originally launched in 1994 as “the world’s first love game for women.”
