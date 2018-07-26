August’s Xbox Live Games with Gold is pretty good this month. It features a few games I keep meaning to check out, like For Honor and Dead Space 3. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.



August’s Xbox Live Games With Gold are:

Xbox One

Forza Horizon 2 Standard—10th Anniversary Edition (August 1-31)



For Honor Standard Edition (August 16-September 15)



Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)