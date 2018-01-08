GIF [GIF: Yashu]

Twitter user Yashu’s daughter not only loves cars, but she also is pretty good at Gran Turismo.



Here she is practicing at home with her cat co-drivers.

Nice racing line!

She’s been interested in motorsports since she was small (well, smaller). Here she is when she was three years old at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Yashu’s daughter doesn’t only play GT, but she also races on real tracks against kids almost twice her age.