Odds and Ends

Football Player Changes His Name To "Goku"

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:dragon ball
dragon balldragon ball zfootballsports
Illustration for article titled Football Player Changes His Name To Goku
Photo: Goku Román

Joan Román, a 27 year-old footballer formerly on the books at both Manchester City and Barcelona, has officially changed his name to Goku. Yes, like Dragon Ball.

Goku, who currently plays in Poland for Miedź Legnica, seems to have made the change a few weeks back, but given the relative obscurity of the league he’s playing in, most folks are only finding out now following a report on Goal.

Here’s his explanation for the move, as captured by Spanish sports site ElDesmarque:

undefined
Photo: Goku Román
Dude actually seems to be taking this pretty seriously, and has been using the #GOKUREBORN hashtag on all his recent posts, so maybe this is part of a motivational push to get back to the bigger European leagues he grew up in before a recent slide that saw him playing in...Cyprus.

If so, then good luck!

Oh, and if you’re wondering about the legal ramifications/possibilities of this, he’s not just Goku; as the Instagram post explains, he’s changed his given name, but retained his family name, so he’s now Goku Román.

SPORTS!

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

duxx
duxx

“Pikachu” was trending one of these days on Twitter and it took me a lot of time to find out it was because some football player whose nickname is Yago Pikachu over here in Brazil changed teams or whatever. I was baffled there was something Pokémon-related and I didn’t know what it was while refreshing Serebii. 