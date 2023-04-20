The Top 5 Anime To Watch While You Have The Munchies

If you’re a foodie like me, your algorithm on apps like social media TikTok is filled with over-stylized cooking videos from influencer chefs endeavoring to broaden your cooking horizons. While these overly-produced videos make for helpful slap-dash references whenever I put on my big boy pants and fuck shit up in my kitchen, their lightning-fast-paced editing kind of harshes the mellow that comes with painstakingly eating some mouthwatering dishes. Luckily, we still have anime, the old gods of making drawn food look more delicious than real-life food, to insatiate our hunger into action (i.e. cooking ourselves or ordering food).

In the interest of today’s special herb-based holiday, I’ve assembled a shortlist of anime you should watch if you’ve succumbed to the late-night munchies. While I could have included popular anime films like Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away or any number of Makoto Shinkai’s animated films for their tantalizingly brief scenes of scrumptious foods, I’ve decided to select shows that literally “show you how the sausage was made.” That way, if you have the brain capacity to retain these anime chefs’ loving steps, you too can cook up your own delectable anime dish.



Flavors of Youth

Netflix Anime /CoMix Wave Films

Studio: CoMix Wave Films

Where To Watch: Netflix

What’s It About: Flavors of Youth follows three different people’s lives as they cling to the bittersweet memories of their childhood and make strides toward the bustling adult city life in China. Although these disparately dissimilar people are adjusting to adulthood in different ways, they all share fond memories of the steaming bowl of noodles that got them to where they are.

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

Crunchyroll Collection / Mappa

Studio: Mappa

Where To Watch: Crunchyroll

What’s It About: This isekai anime follows a 27-year-old named Mukouda who is mistakenly teleported to the fantasy Kingdom of Reijseger as its hero. Instead of using his fists to vanquish his enemies, Mukouda uses his magical ability “Online Supermarket,” to teleport ingredients from the real world and cook up delicious meals modern-day from Japan. Mukouda’s ability, which was regarded as useless to the denizens of the kingdom, helps pay his way as an adventurer and gets him a doggo familiar with the legendary giant wolf Fenrir.

Restaurant to Another World

Crunchyroll Dubs / Silver Link

Studio: Silver Link

Where To Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What’s It About: Loyal customers of a popular restaurant in Tokyo have been led to believe that the eatery is closed on Saturdays. It isn’t. Turns out Saturdays are the day the delicatessen serves otherworldly patrons. Elves, fairies, mages, and dragons come from far and wide to this special bistro to have a legendary chef known only as “the master” serve them their favorite dishes.

Toriko

Chocolate Thunder / Toei Animation

Studio: Toei Animation

Where To Watch: Crunchyroll, Hulu

What’s It About: The world has entered the “Gourmet Age.” In this world of excess, hamburgers grow from the ground like plants and mounds of ice cream carve out the horizon of mountain ranges. In this delectable age, a “gourmet hunter” named Toriko, battles against cadaverous monsters and wicked organizations in his pursuit to discover all of the world’s finest ingredients so he can complete his “Full Course Menu of Life.”

Food Wars

Crunchyroll Collection / J.C.Staff

Studio: J.C.Staff

Where To Watch: Crunchyroll, Hidive, Hulu

What’s It About: Instead of following in his father’s footsteps by packing up his bags and traveling to New York, a prodigy sous chef named Touma enrolls in a prestigious school called Tootsuki Culinary Academy. It’s here where Touma tests his mettle against the school’s elite students in a flurry of cooking tournaments. While his classmate views cooking as a means to win food-related squabbles, Touma sees cooking as an art form and aims to perfect his craft by graduating from the academy with flying colors.