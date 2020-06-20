Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Folks Are Already Taking Great Photos In The Last Of Us Part II

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:The Last Of Us
The Last Of UsPhotomodePhoto modeVirtual PhotographyphotographyPhotosScreenshotsKotakucore
Save
Illustration for article titled Folks Are Already Taking Great Photos In iThe Last Of Us Part II/i
Screenshot: Twitter

This week on Snapshots: A bunch of Last of Us 2 photos, some creepy Star Wars ruins, a tiny squirrel, and one cool looking Spider-Man.

Advertisement

(I don’t believe any of the photos featured here contain spoilers as they all seem to be taken early on in the game. But if you don’t want to be spoiled about even that part of Last of Us 2, don’t scroll down.)

Forza 7
Forza 7
Screenshot: @MechXican (Twitter)
Advertisement
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @PoachiiN (Twitter)
The Last Of Us 2
The Last Of Us 2
Screenshot: @Lochlan_Miller (Twitter)
G/O Media may get a commission
Save Your Floors From Dirt and Grime With $130 off a Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum From Newegg
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished)
The Last Of Us 2
The Last Of Us 2
Screenshot: @JimdiGriz1 (Twitter)
The Last Of Us 2
The Last Of Us 2
Screenshot: @lorsteibel (Twitter)
Advertisement
Horizon Zero Dawn
Horizon Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @svid_vp (Twitter)
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B (Twitter)
Advertisement
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey
Screenshot: @G_Assassin90 (Twitter)
Hitman 2
Hitman 2
Screenshot: @XkardazX (Twitter)
Advertisement
The Last Of Us 2
The Last Of Us 2
Screenshot: @BLaevatein (Twitter)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Spider-Man (PS4)
Screenshot: @juriphlosion (Twitter)
Advertisement
No Man’s Sky
No Man’s Sky
Screenshot: @Yggdrazilla (Twitter)
The Last Of Us 2
The Last Of Us 2
Screenshot: @LuzisMedienecke (Twitter)
Advertisement

“The world is filled with zombies and death, but the snow looks nice!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Best Dreamcast Games

The Last of Us Part 2’s Metacritic Page Shows How Broken Numerical Scores Are

Can You Identify These Badly-Described Classic Games?

Four Games That Resonate (And One I Hate) As I Celebrate Juneteenth