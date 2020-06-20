Folks Are Already Taking Great Photos In The Last Of Us Part II

Filed to: The Last Of Us

Screenshot : Twitter

This week on Snapshots: A bunch of Last of Us 2 photos, some creepy Star Wars ruins, a tiny squirrel, and one cool looking Spider-Man.



Advertisement

(I don’t believe any of the photos featured here contain spoilers as they all seem to be taken early on in the game. But if you don’t want to be spoiled about even that part of Last of Us 2, don’t scroll down.)

Forza 7 Screenshot : @MechXican ( Twitter

Advertisement

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @PoachiiN ( Twitter

The Last Of Us 2 Screenshot : @Lochlan_Miller ( Twitter

The Last Of Us 2 Screenshot : @JimdiGriz1 ( Twitter

The Last Of Us 2 Screenshot : @lorsteibel ( Twitter

Advertisement

Horizon Zero Dawn Screenshot : @svid_vp ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @SindyJ_B ( Twitter

Advertisement

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Screenshot : @G_Assassin90 ( Twitter

Hitman 2 Screenshot : @XkardazX ( Twitter

Advertisement

The Last Of Us 2 Screenshot : @BLaevatein ( Twitter

Spider-Man (PS4) Screenshot : @juriphlosion ( Twitter

Advertisement

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : @Yggdrazilla ( Twitter

The Last Of Us 2 Screenshot : @LuzisMedienecke ( Twitter

Advertisement

“The world is filled with zombies and death, but the snow looks nice!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



Advertisement