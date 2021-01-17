Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Fly Delta, Fly Chunky

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Save
Illustration for article titled Fly Delta, Fly Chunky
Illustration: Duncan Halleck
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Duncan Halleck is a concept artist and illustrator currently working on Utopia Syndrome, an upcoming point-and-click horror/adventure game.

You can see more of Duncan’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

undefined
Illustration: Duncan Halleck
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Duncan Halleck
undefined
Illustration: Duncan Halleck
G/O Media may get a commission
Saturday's Best Deals: Digital Air Fryer, Dish Drying Racks, USB-Powered Coffee Cup Warmer, and More
Saturday's Best Deals: Digital Air Fryer, Dish Drying Racks, USB-Powered Coffee Cup Warmer, and More
undefined
Illustration: Duncan Halleck
undefined
Illustration: Duncan Halleck
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Duncan Halleck
undefined
Illustration: Duncan Halleck
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Duncan Halleck
undefined
Illustration: Duncan Halleck
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Duncan Halleck
undefined
Illustration: Duncan Halleck
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Duncan Halleck
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION