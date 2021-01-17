Fly Delta, Fly Chunky

Illustration : Duncan Halleck

Duncan Halleck is a concept artist and illustrator currently working on Utopia Syndrome, an upcoming point-and-click horror/adventure game.



You can see more of Duncan’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

