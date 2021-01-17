Fly Delta, Fly Chunky

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Duncan Halleck is a concept artist and illustrator currently working on Utopia Syndrome, an upcoming point-and-click horror/adventure game.
You can see more of Duncan’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
