People in Japan have long known what flipping the bird means. But recently, it’s become more prevalent, among Pop Team Epic fans.



Of course, this doesn’t mean everyone is doing it. They’re not! Don’t think that. But fans are certainly striking “Pop Team Epic-style pose” (ポプテピピック風ポーズ or “Poptepipic-fuu poozu”) or simply “Pop Team Epic pose” (ポプテピピックのポーズ or “Poptepipic-fuu poozu”). While there are various famous poses in Pop Team Epic, flicking people off is the one.

Of course, you’d expect this from cosplayers.

Notice the one kid doing a Pop Team Epic.

If the Pop Team Epic pose becomes even more popular, and we’ll be in the midst of a middle finger renaissance.