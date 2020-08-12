Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

First Look At The Newest King Of Fighters CG Animation Movie

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:the king of fighters
the king of fightersanimechinasnk
Illustration for article titled First Look At The Newest iKing Of Fighters/i CG Animation Movie
Screenshot: CCTV6 CHINA MOVIE OFFICIAL CHANNEL

In 2022, SNK’s popular fighting game franchise is getting a feature film CG animation. Titled The King of Fighters: Awaken, it will debut in China. The trailer features Goenitz (pictured), the final boss of The King of Fighters ‘96, as well as Kyo Kusanagi and Iori Yagami.

No word yet about an international release.

According to ANN, the trailer hints that the movie leads into KOF’s “NESTS arc” story, focusing on Goenitz and the nefarious NEST organization he heads up as he aims for world domination. This arc appeared in the games The King of Fighters ‘99 to The King of Fighters 2001.

This isn’t the first Chinese-made King of Fighters’ animation as a 24-episode CG animation titled The King of Fighters: Destiny was released between 2017 and 2018. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

