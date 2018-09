Originally released on the Xbox 360 in 2008, The Last Remnant was ported to the PC the following year. It announced for the PS3, but that release never happened. Now a decade later, the game is coming to PlayStation.



Square Enix has announced The Last Remnant Remastered as a download-only title.

It will be released on December 6, 2018 in Japan. No word yet about an international release.