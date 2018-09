Want to swing a Keyblade around in VR? You can. However, Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience is less a game and more of an experience. Hence the title!



Players can soak up music and visuals from different Kingdom Hearts, watch various scenes, and meet different characters. You can wield a Keyblade, yes, but this isn’t a full-on Kingdom Hearts VR game.

Think of it as a Kingdom Hearts virtual-reality buffet.