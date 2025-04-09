Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Game Tips

Spice Up Your Dual-Wield Build With The First Berserker: Khazan's Fallen Guardian Armor Set

You can snag the scroll for this set during the 'Night of Tragedy' side quest

By
Billy Givens
The protagonist of The First Berserker: Khazan stands behind a bridge while wearing hte Fallen Guardian armor.
Screenshot: Nexon / Billy Givens / Kotaku

There’s no shortage of excellent armor to find and wear in The First Berserker: Khazan. But if you’ve chosen to go with the Dual Wield weapon option, you may be drawn to the Fallen Guardian Set and its attractive bonuses. Before you can get the blacksmith to make this armor for you, however, you’ll have to get your hands on the Fallen Guardian’s Scroll for him. Here’s what to know about the Fallen Guardian Set and where to find the Fallen Guardian’s Scroll.

Fallen Guardian Set stats

The Fallen Guardian Set is ideal for Dual Wield users looking to maximize their damage when using the Ruthless Skill, even offering bonus standard attack damage after using the skill. It also provides bonuses to Fire builds, so it’s a must-have if burning baddies is your cup of tea.

  • 2 pieces - 15 Fire Attack DMG
  • 3 pieces - Enemy Flame: 15% DMG Increase
  • 4 pieces - Activate Ruthless: 35% DMG Decrease for 3s
  • 5 pieces - Brink Guard: Grant Fire Attributes for 10s
  • 6 pieces - Ruthless: 1% DMG Increase for 15s (max of 20 stacks)

Where to find the Fallen Guardian’s Scroll

The Fallen Guardian’s Scroll is found in the “Night of Tragedy” sub-mission, which can be started at the Charnak Mountain Range portal.

The Fallen Guardian’s Scroll is near the end of the mission, so you can either play from the start or warp to the Bhangau Town Hall Blade Nexus.

The protagonist stands before a shield burried in the ground.
Screenshot: Nexon / Billy Givens / Kotaku
If you’re playing through the entire mission, you’ll find the scroll on a broken cart right before you reach the Bhangau Town Hall Blade Nexus, which is located right before the final boss of the mission. Otherwise, warp to this Blade Nexus, then head in the opposite direction of the bridge to spot the cart (and the scroll) on your left.

Whichever way you go about scoring the Fallen Guardian’s Scroll, the blacksmith will be able to craft the Fallen Guardian Set once you give it to him.

The First Berserker: Khazan is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.