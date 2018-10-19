Screenshot: Gil Doron (Spider-Man )

A week before Spider-Man released, some people on the internet started freaking out about the game’s apparent lack of puddles. There were a lot of puddles in an early trailer for the game, and later, not as many puddles in what appeared to be the same location, which some saw as a downgrade. Fortunately, they need be angry no longer. One of the game’s newest photo mode features now lets you add as many puddles as you want.



Today’s Spider-Man update appeared most notable at first for including the game’s New Game+ mode and Ultimate difficulty setting. Upon further inspection, however, the real news turned out to be in the game’s photo mode. This mode got updated in a few ways, including the addition of a bunch of new stickers, such as puddle stickers.

The game’s lead UI artist, Gil Doron, noted the changes in a tweet, writing “I fixed this for you.”

The puddles come in two different shapes, but since you can make them bigger or smaller, and also now rotate stickers, the combinations really are endless.

At the time of the original kerfuffle, Insomniac Games responded that it hadn’t changed the number of puddles in the game, only their size. Others who thought the entire thing was just silly made Spider-Man puddles into its own meme. Now Insomniac has come back to have the last laugh.