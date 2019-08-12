Screenshot: Bithead1000

This modded Nintendo 64 looks more like a botched entry for Robot Wars than a nice retro gaming console for people to gather around and play classics like Banjo-Kazooie. but it is actually both.

It was spotted by Attract Mode and created by retro gaming YouTuber BitHead1000 who built a heavy-duty metal N64 shell decked out with dual gas valves and what appears to be a series of small plastic tubes for spraying lighter fluid.

He showed off his entire build process for the fiery contraption in a 22-minute time-lapsed video which, among other things, involved adding a spinning 3D metal N64 logo back-lit by a red light to the front of the system.

BitHead1000 added a red button to the N64 controller right below the center control stick that triggers the console’s flame thrower, which is when things go from nice mood lighting to eye brow singeing.

The rest of the time the modded console acts just like any other N64. Bithead1000 showed himself playing Banjo-Kazooie, but it would work with any other game as well. Doom 64 would feel especially appropriate.